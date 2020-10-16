2020 TalkAuto Canada Conference is now virtual

The ninth annual TalkAuto Canada Conference will now be held virtually, taking place from Nov. 16 through Nov. 20.

Hosted by Canadian Black Book and J.D. Power, in lieu of a one-day live conference, this year’s edition, complete with a virtual venue, will feature an array of speakers, keynotes, and expert panelists.

“Canada as a nation has done an excellent job curbing this spread of COVID-19 and there is much work to be done, so J.D. Power and ourselves at Canadian Black Book, want to make sure we are contributing to the solution, not the problem,” said Brian Murphy, VP Research & Analytics at Canadian Black Book. “At the same time, we feel it necessary to continue contributing to providing a forum for our industry to collaborate and help find solutions to our common current issues.”

Automotive trends, technologies, & best practices

This year’s TalkAuto will be tailored towards trends, issues, technologies and best practices that currently exist in the automotive economy with respect to COVID-19. being learned in today’s COVID-19 automotive economy.

“In years past, we spent many hours debating the themes and topics to focus on for this event. This year, given the extreme impact of COVID-19 on our industry and the global economy, there was no debate,” said JD Ney, Automotive Industry Practice Leader, Canada at J.D. Power. “So much change has already taken place and we know there is more on the horizon. We want to provide a platform to help shed some light on the opportunities that exist in the rapidly transforming auto sector in Canada.”

Key speakers

So far, conference organizers have confirmed an impressive line-up of speakers to present each day.

In no particular order, the speakers include:

Arianne Walker is the chief evangelist for Alexa Auto at Amazon

Jon Sederstrom is Managing Director of Strategic Initiatives for J.D. Power’s Global Automotive division

Jeff Schuster, President, Americas Operation and Global Vehicle Forecasting at LCM Automotive

Brian Murphy, VP Research & Analytics at Canadian Black Book

Discussion topics and the final agenda will be released in the coming weeks.

Registration is now open allowing participants to register one-time and gain access to five days of content, all from the comfort of their own home. Registration for this year’s TalkAuto is free.

For more information and to save your spot, register now.