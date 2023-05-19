Andy Castleman promoted by KYB

KYB Americas Corporation announced the appointment of Andy Castleman as director of product and marketing.

After a career in the motorsports industry, Castleman joined KYB as brand manager. He has overseen the marketing, promotional and branding activities. In his new position, Castleman will continue to lead the marketing and promotional efforts, while overseeing KYB’s product offerings and product line expansions.

“Andy has proven industry knowledge and leadership abilities. His skills will be used to help provide focus on KYB’s goal to be the best supplier to our customers,” said KYB’s executive vice president Atsuo Matsunami.