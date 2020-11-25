ZF Aftermarket extends its portfolio of semi compound brake discs by TRW

ZF Aftermarket is expanding its portfolio of semi compound brake discs.

Under the TRW brand, which represents decades of expertise and innovation in the development of braking systems, the business now offers independent workshops semi compound brake discs for various Mercedes-Benz C- and E-Class models.

Additional references for S-Class and GLC models of the Stuttgart premium manufacturer will follow in mid-2021.

“Thanks to our strategic portfolio expansion in the area of semi compound brake discs, our workshop partners can not only equip additional private vehicles with OE-quality spare parts, but also serve cab fleet operators for whom the corresponding Mercedes-Benz models are particularly popular,” said Ulf Haase, head of product management braking.

ZF Aftermarket provides automotive companies with a comprehensive range of brake discs under its TRW product brand. In the segment of semi compound brake discs, products are now available for:

Model | Axis

C-Class (W205) Sedan (14-) | Rear

C-Class (W205) Sedan (14-) | Front

E-Class Coupe (C238) (16-) | Front

Expanding by 2021

By mid 2021 the range will be expanded to include additional part numbers for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and GLC models.

The semi compound design of Mercedes-Benz brake discs consists of a steel hub which is toothed with the grey cast iron friction ring. This special design optimizes thermal expansion during braking so that the disc is not deformed by thermal stress. The brake disc of this special design was developed to improve safety and performance and to extend the lifetime in more powerful vehicles.

ZF Aftermarket has developed an exclusive design for the independent aftermarket, which has the advantages of the OE product, but differs in the connection between the brake hub and the friction ring: TRW’s semi compound brake disc also consists of a steel hub riveted to the cast iron friction ring. Due to the hub material and the riveting process, a special coating was developed to protect the brake disc from corrosion even at the rivet.

Less weight and CO2 emissions

The reduced weight of a semi compound brake disc, compared to a full cast brake disc, reduces the unsprung masses, which improves driving comfort and NVH (Noise, Vibration & Harshness) behavior. In addition, the weight reduction contributes to the decrease of fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. Due to the reduced thermal expansion, the braking system operates at a lower temperature level, thus creating reserves to be able to draw on full braking power in an emergency.

Since independent workshops are also serving an increasing number of fleet customers, such as cab companies, the expansion of the program in the segment of two-piece brake discs for popular Mercedes-Benz models is particularly important for them. Another example of ZF Aftermarket’s strong customer orientation.