Zanchin appoints new chief operating officer

A new senior executive appointment and new executive responsibilities for the Zanchin Automotive Group leadership team will see the company through its next phase of growth, the company has announced.

Neal Bodack has been named chief operating officer of the group, effective immediately. He will report directly to founder and chairman Joe Zanchin.

Bodack joined Zanchin as managing partner for Mercedes-Benz Durham in 2016 and has been a key member of the senior management team ever since. Prior to joining Zanchin, Bodack was with Mercedes-Benz Canada for close to 30-years where he held numerous senior leadership positions in both retail and wholesale – most recently as Vice President, National Sales with responsibility for new and pre-owned, remarketing, and corporate sales.

Laura Zanchin continues as senior executive vice-president for the Zanchin Automotive Group. In addition to overseeing a number of dealerships, Laura will also be responsible for leading human resources and talent management. Hiring and the ongoing growth and development of the team are among the highest priorities within the group.

Andria Zanchin, senior executive vice-president with responsibility for a number of dealerships, will take on leadership of both marketing and business development – a mandate that includes development of a best-in-class online sales and service platform for the group.

“I am thrilled to have Neal, Laura and Andria all working together on the senior management team,” said Joe Zanchin, founder and chairman of the group. “Our company’s mission is to provide unparalleled sales and service to our loyal customers. As we grow our business it is important to have senior management with the expertise, innovation and passion to provide the best experience to our customers at all touch-points.”