YourMechanic to service Motus clients in U.S. and Canada

YourMechanic, a mobile automotive maintenance and repair service provider with technicians across the U.S. and Canada, is partnering with Motus, a reimbursement solutions company for businesses with mobile-enabled workforces.

With the launch of this partnership, YourMechanic’s mobile services are now available to hundreds of thousands of Motus customers spanning leading organizations in food and beverage, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, life sciences, heavy equipment, retail and business services.

Through the Motus cloud-based platform and app, customers now have direct access to hundreds of mobile auto care services – from oil changes and brakes to battery and alternator failures – directly to their fleet lots or home driveways.

“We know that Motus customers are busy professionals who are drawn to services that bring greater convenience and offer the ability to give customers back hours in their day,” said Anthony Rodio, president and CEO of YourMechanic. “We’re thrilled to bring the efficiency and safety of our contactless mobile maintenance auto care program to Motus customers’ homes across the nation.”

YourMechanic now offers more than 600 auto repair maintenance and mechanical reconditioning services to Motus customers in more than 2,500 North American cities. The services are provided by vetted, highly-rated mobile mechanics, many of whom are ASE certified and have decades of experience.

This partnership comes at a crucial time for business drivers. As organizations take a critical eye to overhead as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many are choosing to offload their corporate-owned assets and instead reimburse employees for the business use of their personal assets. This shift in responsibilities has augmented drivers’ role in servicing and maintaining their own work assets, including vehicles.

“For mobile workers, their vehicle is an essential part of their livelihood. When it needs maintenance, it’s vital that they have access to the services they need quickly and conveniently,” said Craig Powell, CEO of Motus. “Unlike with traditional fleets, where work vehicles are maintained by the business, the market shift towards reimbursing for personally-owned vehicles has increased the need for access to vehicle services on the driver side. By partnering with YourMechanic, our customers — who collectively make up the world’s largest retained pool of drivers — are gaining access to the services they need to be successful in this new market paradigm.”

