Wix launches online resource for technicians, shop owners

WIX Filters, a member of the Mann+Hummel Group, has launched an online resource for technicians and shop owners

The WIX eLearning Center, designed to provide curriculum specific to the world of filtration, was launched in June.

The free online courses, available at Wix eLearning Center, provide intensive, specialized training about filtration, including filter construction, system functions and performance dynamics.

The site has proven popular with Wix customers and was recently awarded a ‘Top 20 Tools’ award from Motor Magazine for its innovative approach to helping shop owners and technicians stay informed about industry developments concerning oil, fuel and air filtration, coolant and hydraulic filtration systems, as well as specialty topics.

“The relaunch of our eLearning Center was a true team effort and was designed with the shop owners and technicians in mind,” said Mike Lerch, Brand Manager for WIX Filters. “We are extremely pleased that our team hit the mark with this innovative platform for continuing education in filtration.”

The eLearning Center is available online to audiences near and far, the platform is provided in English, Spanish and French, with additional language capabilities planned for future expansion.

Participants earning 80 percent or better on course-ending quizzes throughout the seven modules will earn the title of WIX Filters Certified Filtration Specialist, distinguishing them as a provider of excellent filtration knowledge and customer service.

