Why Should You Give the Polaris Slingshot a Chance?

If you’ve ever seen a three-wheeled vehicle like the Polaris Slingshot speed by in traffic, you’re probably a bit intrigued to learn more about this unique machine. Not entirely a motorcycle nor fully a car, the Slingshot occupies the niche of sporty recreational vehicles that exist between four and two wheels.

With its reverse-trike design and comfortable seating, the Slingshot is gaining popularity among those wanting a less intense experience than a motorcycle.

Here are 7 reasons to consider the Polaris Slingshot.

Slingshot Production

Polaris, a company famous for creating snowmobiles, side-by-sides, and other off-road vehicles, started designing the Slingshot in 2010. The first road-legal vehicle made by Polaris (excluding its Indian motorcycle operations acquired completely), it debuted in showrooms in 2014. New & used Slingshot® 3-wheeler motorcycles are now readily available in the market.

1. You May Not Need An Authorization

To legally drive a motorcycle in any state, you must pass a separate test from your basic driving test to get an endorsement. This isn’t much of an issue if you’re an experienced rider, but for beginners, it can be as nerve-wracking as your first car test.

In some states, the Polaris Slingshot falls into a gray area, so a motorcycle endorsement may not be needed. However, check the regulations before taking your Slingshot out, unless you enjoy risking a run-in with the law.

2. You See The Eyeballs Rolling

One thing that really stands out when you own a Polaris Slingshot is the attention it attracts. When you stop to refuel, expect to be there for at least half an hour or more. It’s not that the gas tank takes long to fill, but people will inevitably come up and ask questions about the Slingshot. They’ll ask everything from what it is to how it drives, so when you stop, be ready to become a spokesperson because that’s part of owning a Polaris Slingshot you just can’t escape.

3. You Can Maneuver it Like A Car

The two wheels at the front are what set the Polaris Slingshot apart from typical motorcycles like the Honda Rebel or Kawasaki Ninja. As you might guess, simply looking at the Slingshot reveals that turning this three-wheeled vehicle doesn’t depend on countersteering, unlike a two-wheeled motorcycle, especially at high speeds. The Polaris Slingshot can’t operate on that principle due to its two front wheels, hence it features a steering wheel. It turns like a car, which is why it has a steering wheel to make it easier to maneuver through corners.

4. You Feel Safer Than On A Motorcycle

Motorcycles are risky. Your whole body is exposed to the weather and traffic around you. This isn’t true with the Slingshot. Instead, you sit inside it. A robust, durable metal cage surrounds you, offering significant crash protection. Additionally, if you choose the roof, you get a solid cover above, providing more coverage and protection. The Slingshot has seatbelts. Years of testing have proven that seatbelts in moving vehicles save lives. Lastly, in some states, the Polaris is classified as a motorcycle. This means you must follow motorcycle laws, such as wearing a helmet. Now your face and head are safeguarded in the event of an accident.

5. You Can Easily Customize It

The range of aftermarket customization options for the Slingshot is practically limitless. First, there’s an array of colors to pick from. Unlike motorcycles, which rarely offer more than a couple of colors, Slingshots are available in shades ranging from basic black to neon yellow. After choosing your color, you can select the body design, seats, lights, sound system, and more. The customization process is user-friendly, so you don’t need to be a mechanic or have prior experience to showcase your personal style.

6. Your Ride Has The Latest Tech Available

Not wanting to lag behind, the Slingshot is packed with all the tech you might desire. Apple CarPlay is standard on most models and optional on others. You can select from various tech packages. The basic package features a seven-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, a backup camera, and a USB port. The advanced package includes the same screen but adds:

Navigation

Ride health checking

Vehicle’s whereabouts

Bluetooth

Backup camera

USB phone link

7. You Get Excellent Fuel Economy

Fuel efficiency is a major factor behind the increasing popularity of motorcycles. With fuel prices climbing, many are seeking cost-effective commuting options. The Polaris Slingshot offers excellent fuel economy without the need to ride a motorcycle every day. Polaris states that the vehicle achieves between 23 and 33 miles per gallon. On average, it delivers around 28 miles per gallon. Naturally, your driving style and fuel quality will impact the fuel economy of your Polaris. Polaris advises using 91 octane or higher.