Where Mercedes is putting new chargers

Mercedes-Benz electric vehicle owners in Quebec and eastern Ontario will be able to find more charging stations.

The company announced last month that integration with Hydro-Quebec’s Electric Circuit network. This will give Mercedes-EQ drivers access to more than 3,300 additional EV charging stations in the regions.

These will be installed in parking lots with 500 of them being DC fast-charging stations.

That brings the total of 8,950 public charging ports available to Mercedes-EQ drivers. Of those, more than 1,300 are DC fast-charging ports. What that means is a driver of a EQS 580 4MATIC sedan can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just over a half-hour with a fast-charging station.

“Mercedes-Benz Canada is thrilled that drivers of our electric vehicles will be able to seamlessly charge on the Hydro-Québec network via the ‘Mercedes me’ connect app and dashboard. This new integration with Electric Circuit will significantly increase Mercedes-EQ drivers’ access to EV charging stations across Québec and in Eastern Ontario, including a major boost to the number of DC fast-charging stations in the ‘Mercedes me’ Charge ecosystem,” said Eva Wiese, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada