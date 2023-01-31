Webinar on diag strategies from ASE

Service technicians can attend a free webinar today from the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) on the topic of “Modern Diagnostic Strategies.”

The hour-long session starts at 4 p.m. ET. A technical expert with DRiV/Garage Gurus will discuss modern diagnostic strategies.

This is a video-based presentation. ASE recommends attending this session on a desktop or laptop device for best results. The use of mobile devices is not recommended.

Click here for more information or to register.

A certificate of attendance for the live session live session will be provided to all attendees. ASE asks to please allow one week for automatic email delivery of the certificate.