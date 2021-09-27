VL now allows for SMS messages

Users of VL Communications software can now send appointment confirmations through automated text messages.

No more calls to confirm appointments — users can simply click on the drop-down menu of AB Magic software and choose the “Send appointment via Text message” function. With one click, the personalized text message is sent. The message contains all the necessary information for the customer — the date and time of the appointment, the concerned vehicle and the reason why. It also offers the customer the possibility of responding as needed by SMS or by calling the shop.

On the appointment grid, the colour of the appointment turns green, which confirms that the appointment has been sent to the client.

The update is available in software version 2021.017.