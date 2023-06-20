Vehicle Choices Widen in 2023

The continued emphasis on alternative energy sources has led to a significant expansion of transportation choices for today’s drivers and business owners. Whether it’s the family car or the company van, people can select from at least a half-dozen ways of getting from Point A to Point B. Besides combustion cars and trucks, the modern menu of conveyances includes hybrid vehicles, commercial fleet trucks, plug-in hybrids, neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs), mopeds, e-bikes, and all-electric cars, like the Nissan Leaf and various Tesla models.

Business owners need to be aware of laws about licensing and registration for their fleet trucks. In the same way, individuals must abide by rules for registering new cars. There are different fees and guidelines for electric, gas powered, diesel, and commercial cars and trucks. For e-bikes and mopeds, some municipalities enforce strict laws, so owners need to stay informed about specific ordinances. Likewise, some hybrids and all-electric models can use special lanes on roadways, but local regulations vary among jurisdictions. Here are the relevant details.

Hybrids

Hybrids like the Toyota Prius were among the first widely available models that combined the power of combustion engines with electric motors. One drawback is that drivers can’t choose their power source; the car makes the decision. Even so, with the economy influencing car purchases, Prius and similar offerings became major hits with the public all over the world. Nowadays, facing competition from plug-ins that give users the ability to choose electricity or gasoline power at any time, hybrids are still selling well among a demographic that prefers a simple way to get the benefits of e-drive without the complications of making decisions.

Commercial Fleet Vehicles

It’s not just retail consumers who have more choices of what to drive. Fleet managers in today’s competitive transport market are taking advantage of the variety too. Company owners who use fleets to deliver goods over short or long distances are mixing large trucks with vans, buses, and other conveyances. Some are including electric drive vehicles in the lineup to save on fuel. But there’s an important consideration for all transportation firms, and that’s the definition of commercial vehicle in the legal sense of the term.

Most trucks and other forms of transport used in for-profit organizations are viewed as commercial vehicles. There is a more restrictive definition, according to the FMCSA. The upshot is that it depends on the type of work your company is engaged in and the kind of vehicle used to carry it out. Both those factors determine whether drivers need to get commercial licenses when performing their duties. Owners should learn all the details about the FMCSA definition and related rules regarding commercial vehicles.

PHEVs & NEVs

Buyers who like the idea of switching instantly from gas to electric power enjoy the convenience and low cost of operation of PHEVs, also known as plug-in hybrids. There are many models of PHEVs but the two common examples are the latest version of the Toyota Prius (not the standard hybrid) and the Chevy Volt, both of which include an onboard gasoline engine as well as a fully functional electric motor. For those who reside in gated and retirement communities, NEVs, or neighborhood EVs, are the number one choice. Most NEVs are limited in size and can’t travel faster than 25 or 30 MPH, depending on local ordinances. Businesses purchase many NEVs for use on large properties and office campuses.

EVs

Once considered an oddity in the consumer vehicle market, EVs are becoming more common as millions of individuals seek a way to reduce fuel costs or even avoid paying for pricey gasoline all together. Plus, automakers are enjoying a steady increase in profits from all-electric models like the above-mentioned Leaf, Chevy Bolt, Tesla’s entire lineup, and many others. The range continues to be a major concern among shoppers, who are willing to pay more for higher driving distances. Electric drive is not new or unique, but the recent combination of reasonable prices with longer ranges has given consumers and sellers a reason to be optimistic. Many states and the federal government offer tax incentives for buyers that can amount to many thousands of dollars in some cases.