Upcoming tech webinar on diagnostic tools

A free webinar is coming up this week for service technicians to learn more about diagnostic tools.
The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting Using Diagnostic Tools for Successful Repair on Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. ET.
Bryan Bott and Bryan Lewis with Triad Diagnostic Solutions will provide an overview of diagnostics and DTCs for heavy-duty applications. This includes:
Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.
