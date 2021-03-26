Transit launches new line of shock absorbers

Transit, a prominent auto parts manufacturer and distributor in Eastern Canada, is launching TMC, a new line of shock absorbers for everyday vehicles.

TMC shock absorbers adjust dynamically to road conditions, keeping the vehicle’s motion in check for the safety and comfort of all passengers. Equipped with a chrome-plated steel piston rod for maximal corrosion-resistance and world-class NBR rubber oil seals for dependable impermeability, TMC uses only the highest quality materials.

“Keeping a moving vehicle’s weight transfer in check and ensuring the driver maintains control over ride and handling at all times is first and foremost a matter

of safety,” said Stephan Guay, president, Transit. “So, we had the best engineers in the business design and test our TMC shocks to ensure a reliable outcome at a reasonable price.”

Beyond being sturdy and durable, TMC offers coverage for a vast array of applications. For more information, visit tmc-shocks.com.