Trakmotive now offering more than 6,400 SKUs

Trakmotive continues to expand its wide range of applications.

In 2020, TrakMotive added 459 new SKU numbers, representing more than 126 million part opportunities. In total, TrakMotive now offers more than 6,400 SKUs

that cover more than 1.6 billion opportunities.

The following parts have been added to Trakmotive’s extensive lineup:

CV Axles:

Expanded to more than 2,800 SKUs, including 46 intermediate shafts and 5 axle brackets, that cover more than 41,000 year-make-model applications and 565 million opportunities.

ATV/UTV CV Axles

Expanded to more than 500 SKUs, including 196 Heavy-Duty axles.

Driveshafts

Expanded to more than 460 SKUs that cover more than 4,700 year-make-model applications and 64 million opportunities.

Window Regulators

Expanded to more than 2,500 SKUs that cover more than 43,000 year-make-model applications and 1 billion opportunities.