TIA releases latest TPMS chart

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has made available for purchase its latest Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Relearn Chart, featuring model years 2009 to 2020.

The TPMS Relearn chart is divided into two sections: domestic and imported vehicles, with vehicles in each section listed by make, model and year.

It includes three columns of data that indicate when a system relearn is necessary; relearn summaries; OEM sensor part numbers, and replacement sensor and service pack part numbers for Schrader and Dill; and fitment, part numbers and a picture reference guide for the various programmable and multi-format replacement sensors on the market. The chart lists the torque specs for the sensor nut, torx bolt, worm gear and vehicle lug nuts.

“TIA’s TPMS Relearn chart serves as a valuable, comprehensive and quick reference guide that technicians can easily navigate through to service any vehicle equipped with TPMS,” said Chris Hoogenboom, TIA director of training.

To place an order, contact training@tireindustry.org.

www.tireindustry.org