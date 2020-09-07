TIA opens registration for 2021 Tire Conference

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has opened registration for the 66th Annual Off-the-Road Tire Conference.

The event, billed as the premier gathering for professionals in the global earthmover tire, retreading and service industries, is scheduled to take place Feb. 17-20, at the Hilton Tucson El Conquistador Golf & Tennis Resort in Tucson, Ariz.

Attendees including leading manufacturers, tire dealers, retreaders, suppliers and service providers will come together for work (educational sessions, business meetings, networking and meeting with suppliers) and fun (a golf tournament and other leisure activities).

“Each year we look forward to bringing together professionals in the earthmover tire industry from around the world for three days of learning, networking, conducting business and meeting new and old friends,” said Roy Littlefield, TIA CEO. “We are excited to hold the conference this year in Tucson and the beautiful Sonoran Desert.”

Conference registration is required prior to reserving a room, with no exceptions. Host hotel group reservation details will be provided once registration is received and payment is processed. Attendees will have until Jan. 4 to cancel and get a full refund on their conference and hotel registration. Special cancellation exceptions also will be made for conference registration and hotel reservations, if participation is impacted due to COVID-19, that will supersede the Jan. 4 cancellation policy.

Details and registration forms can be found HERE.

