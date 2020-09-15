TIA introduces five new board members

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) has elected five members to its board of directors. Four will serve three-year terms and the fifth will serve a two-year term filling the vacancy created when Jim Pangle of Fountain Tire was elected secretary of the board earlier this year.

The new directors will take office Tuesday, Oct. 27 during the annual membership meeting held via Zoom. They will join an additional 13 directors to make up the association’s 18-member board.

The directors elected to three-year terms are:

Scott Weeden – Barnwell House of Tires, Central Islip, N.Y.

Weeden is acting vice president of sales for Barnwell House of Tires. In his 22 years in the trucking industry, he has managed and run his own freight company and managed the New York City market for a commercial tire manufacturer. In his current role, he developed a team of 22 sales reps through training and education increasing revenue by 60%. Weeden hopes his service on the TIA board furthers the continued development of ways to keep tire technicians, drivers and pedestrians safe on and off the road.

Brad Feeney – TBC Corp., Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Feeney is director of commercial programs for TBC Corp., where he oversees the company’s off-highway program. Over the course of his 13 years at TBC, he has designed and launched several new products, redesigned and implemented a new Hyperion corporation consolidation tool and supervised a large inventory control project. Feeney is passionate about environmental sustainability, attracting new talent and the future technologies of the tire industry. He sees service on the TIA board as a positive way to have a voice to affect change within the industry.

Brandy Sielaff – Commercial Tire, Meridian, Idaho

Sielaff is director of human resources and safety for Commercial Tire, previously having served as human resources director for J.R. Simplot Co. Her background includes experience in basic human resources, succession planning, recruiting, compensation, safety, employee relations and education for both base and variable pay. She also has prior experience in food manufacturing, which she credits for giving her both an understanding of operations communication, training and efficiency and an invaluable outside perspective that she is excited to bring to the TIA board of directors.

Tim BeVier – Technical Rubber Co., Johnstown, Ohio

BeVier is the national account business development manager at Technical Rubber Co. His 24 years in the tire industry include experience in the retail, commercial and OTR segments, global travel with various organizations to help establish programs for customers using passenger, light truck, truck and OTR tires, industrial belting and rubber lagging, and leadership involvement with numerous tire industry associations. He has introduced programs around proper industry recommended practices, while identifying approved procedures to improve efficiencies and lower overall costs. BeVier feels his ability to work with so many individuals in the industry has given him a unique understanding of customer issues, concerns and expectations, and he welcomes the opportunity to provide his experience to the TIA board.

Elected to a two-year term is:

Travis Glidden – Stellar Industries Inc., Garner, Iowa

Glidden, currently regional sales manager for Stellar Industries Inc., began his career in the tire service truck industry in 1986. For the past 30 years, he has traveled extensively throughout North America selling, demonstrating, delivering and putting tire trucks into service and has worked with independent tire dealers who are servicing commercial, farm/ag and OTR tires. This experience with independent tire dealers has given him a good understanding of the industry and its challenges, including safety considerations and lack of formal training. He hopes to see TIA training classes become a more prevalent industry standard and a requirement for all tire service technicians.

“We are excited to welcome these new members to the TIA board of directors and look forward to their contributions in helping the association become an even more valuable resource to members and to the tire industry as a whole,” said Roy Littlefield, TIA CEO.

