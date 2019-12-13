The Group to hold Winter Training Conference in Florida

The Group Training Academy is partnering with AVI for a Winter Training Conference scheduled for Jan. 16-18 at AVI world headquarters in Fort Myers, Florida.

The three-day session will feature technical and management training from the auto care industry’s leading instructors.

“We are looking forward to hosting the industry’s premier training conference,” said Larry Pavey, CEO of the Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group). “The Group Training Academy offers a wide-array of courses from some of the most respected instructors in the industry, and this conference will feature insightful courses in key areas of interest. We thank AVI for organizing and conducting the conference, especially in sunny Florida in January.”

Courses offered at The Group Training Academy/AVI Winter Training Conference include:

Dealing with Difficult Customers with Bill Haas

The Top Light Duty Diesel Problems and Solutions with Ryan Kooiman

Building a Business Culture that Employees Embrace with Bill Haas

Steering & Suspension with Dirk Fuchs

Developing Leadership Traits for Success with Bill Haas

Dynamic Duo: Scope & Scanner Diagnostics Pt. 1 with John Forro

Making Communication Meaningful for Internal & External Customers with Bill Haas

Dynamic Duo: Scope & Scanner Diagnostics Pt. 2 with John Forro

Recently awarded the Art Fisher Award for Excellence in Education by the Automotive Warehouse Distributors Association (AWDA), The Group Training Academy is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It includes a broad range of training options, from ASE test preparation to automotive, diagnostic, diesel, transmission, shop management and scan tool training videos, plus training resources, diagrams, reading materials, quizzes and interactive resources. The training is presented in a video format designed especially for automotive professionals.

The Automotive Parts Services Group, also known as The Group, was created as a joint venture of the Federated Auto Parts and National Pronto Association program groups on behalf of their respective members, creating one of the largest automotive parts supply networks in North America.

Click HERE for more information about the Winter Training Conference.

www.thegroupapsg.com