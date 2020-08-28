The Group selects Bendix, Dayco as certified partners

Bendix brakes and Dayco products have been approved by the Automotive Parts Services Group, a strategic alliance between the Pronto and Federated program groups known in North America simply as “The Group.”

The Bendix Premium line includes automotive brake pads, discs, shoes, and complete brake shoe kits. Bendix Premium brake pads feature four-layer noise eliminating shims, and the entire product line features copper-free friction formulations.

Dayco makes engine products and drive system components for the automotive, industrial and aftermarket industries. The Group members will have access to a full line of premium products, including poly V-belts, tensioners and a soon-to-be launched water pump program.

“The Group promotes a superior selection of premium OE and aftermarket products and marketing services to support its 5,000 outlets throughout North America,” said Tom Tecklenburg, vice president of Dayco’s NA Aftermarket. “We are proud to have been selected as a certified supplier and look forward to providing premium aftermarket products designed to OEM specifications, continuously improving fill rates and sharing market analytics tailored to help members maximize sales while minimizing inventory.”

“We put all of our vendor partners through a rigorous process to ensure their products and services will meet the varying needs of our members,” said Mike Mohler, executive vice president of vendor relations and product strategy at The Automotive Parts Services Group.

www.bendix-brakes.com