Susan Hitchon joins AAEC as Ontario licensee

Susan Hitchon has joined the Automotive Aftermarket E-Learning Centre (AAEC) as the Ontario licensee of AAEC’s library of management resources.

The incoming chairman of the Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA) and a former executive with Sensata Technologies, will provide personal business coaching to automotive service providers in the province of Ontario, as a business development manager for the Aftermarket Education & Development division of AAEC.

“My passion for the automotive aftermarket industry comes from a sincere desire to help an independent shop owner grow a successful and profitable business that they can be proud of,” Hitchon said, “a business where they can provide for their family and the families of their employees, and hold their head up high in the community in which they live by offering honest, value-added services.”

During more than 20 years in the aftermarket, she has held several key positions, progressing from a technical support advisor in the industrial power transmission division at Gates Canada, to product manager in the automotive division. She later accepted a position of Canadian national sales manager with Schrader International. When Schrader was acquired by Sensata Technologies, she was promoted to director of sales for Canada, and then to head of global new business development, auto aftermarket.

As much time as she spent in boardrooms developing and selling automotive programs to customers, she has spent even more time in automotive service repair shops, training technicians, service advisors, and owners how to make TPMS a successful part of their business.

“Joining AAEC as the Ontario licensee and having access to all their business tools, allows me to truly execute my passion,” she said.

She can be reached through email at s.hitchon@aaec.ca or by phone at 519-770-6483.

www.aaec.ca