Subaru picks exclusive collision partner

Certified Collision Care has been picked as the exclusive strategic partner to administer and manage the new Subaru Certified Collision Centre Program.

Set to launch this month, the program will identify, certify, and promote dealership and independent facilities as collision repair providers of choice to Subaru drivers across Canada, the automaker said in a news announcement.

Current facilities that are certified providers of Subaru will have an opportunity to add the credentials to their business. They need to be sponsored by their Subaru dealer and meet certification requirements set out by the automaker. Subaru noted that there is no additional fee for certified providers to apply to the program. Information will be available at www.getsubarucertified.ca when it launches.

This program was created to provide certified collision repair facilities to customers and insurers.

“The program will ensure facilities have the tools, equipment, training, facilities, and processes necessary to repair Subaru vehicles according to manufacturer specifications. These factors are essential to the vehicle’s fit, finish, durability, functionality, value, and safety,” the announcement said.

“Our new partnership with Certified Collision Care reinforces Subaru Canada’s dedication to providing the highest quality service and repair for all Subaru customers,” said Floyd Jones, vice president of after sales, IT and business services and academy and customer experience. “We are also pleased that it provides the Canadian Subaru dealer network another valuable tool to deliver on commitments to their customers throughout the ownership lifecycle.”