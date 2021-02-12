SiriusXM Canada & the UCDA announce partnership with perks for used car buyers

SiriusXM Canada and the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA) are pleased to announce a newly formed marketing partnership that will enhance collaboration between the two organizations. SiriusXM will offer UCDA dealer members its Pre-Owned Program, which provides used car buyers with SiriusXM’s All Access Trial Subscription, a complimentary three-month trial on eligible pre-owned vehicles.

Dealers enrolled in the program will be equipped with the SiriusXM Dealer app allowing for easy activation of the service on eligible vehicles. Having SiriusXM pre-installed on the vehicle, and pre-loading some stations their customers might enjoy, makes the vehicle hand-over with car buyers even more personal.

“The UCDA has been a valued partner for many years and we are excited to formalize our collaboration to provide ongoing value, programming and support to their membership,” said Mike Mazgay, Vice President, Automotive Remarketing & Dealer Operations, SiriusXM Canada. “Dealers are such an important part of our business and we’re looking forward to working more closely with the UCDA and its members, as a result of this partnership.”

As part of the agreement, SiriusXM will support the UCDA through event sponsorship, marketing and promotional material for use within the dealership and with customers. Members can also enroll in SiriusXM’s Service Lane program, to reward customers who have eligible vehicles serviced at the dealership, with the All Access trial.

“The free trial offered by SiriusXM provides an opportunity to strengthen the relationship between dealer and customer, which is an incredible value add to our membership,” said Bob Pierce, Director of Member Services, Used Car Dealer Association of Ontario. “We’re happy to continue our collaboration with SiriusXM to ensure all our membership have access to the incredible services offered.”

Both the Pre-Owned and Service Lane Programs include a free, three-month All Access Trial Subscription ($80+ value) for the best in-car entertainment with 140+ channels. It also includes SiriusXM streaming through the SiriusXM app, providing an additional 200+ channels, exclusive podcasts, ad-free music and personalized streaming stations with Pandora at home and on the go.

For more information on SiriusXM’s Dealer Programs, visit www.siriusxm.ca/ucda.