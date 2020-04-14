SiriusXM, Gem-Car partner on value-add offer to customers

SiriusXM Canada and shop management software company Gem-Car have teamed up to give Gem-Car shops the ability to offer their customers complimentary satellite radio.

Repair shops that use Gem-Car’s management software and are enrolled in the SiriusXM Service Lane for Shops program can offer their customers a complimentary three-month All Access subscription to SiriusXM’s audio entertainment.

According to Sirius XM, the value-add offer enriches customer experience and improving their overall experience, with no additional cost to the shop or consumer.

“Gem-Car is a respected leader in the industry and we’re very excited to embark on this new partnership together,” said Mike Mazgay, vice president, automotive remarketing and dealer operations for SiriusXM Canada. “This gives us the opportunity to reach even more consumers through our Service Lane Program, while giving Gem-Car shops a valuable offering to customers with very little extra effort.”

Mathieu Brunel, president and CEO of Gem-Car said his company is very excited to be working with SiriusXM to give partner shops additional ways to build relationships with their customers.

“Adding value to an already positive experience is how our shops will stand out from the competition and offering SiriusXM will help us do just that.”

www.siriusxm.ca

www.gem-car.ca