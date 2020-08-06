SEMA canceled, AAPEX to be a virtual event

Despite Herculean efforts to proceed with Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week in Las Vegas this fall, uncertainty surrounding public gatherings has forced the cancelation of the industry’s two biggest trade shows.

The Specialty Equipment Manufacturers Show (SEMA) and the Automotive Aftermarket Parts Exhibition (AAPEX) will not be held as in-person events.

The organizing associations made the announcement today.

The Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association – co-owners of the AAPEX show – blamed the cancelation on the current state of the Covid-19 pandemic and related government restrictions on public gatherings.

“Given the State of Nevada’s recently announced long-term mitigation strategy for the COVID-19 pandemic, which has indefinitely prohibited events with more than 50 participants, and the severe limitations on international and domestic travel imposed in connection with the pandemic, unfortunately, the traditional in-person event cannot proceed,” a press release from the associations states.

Instead, the show will be redrafted as a virtual event to be held the week of Nov. 3, the same week as the originally planned event.

“While we had hoped to meet in person, we are excited to use technology to bring together the supply chain of essential services to conduct business,” said Auto Care Association president and CEO Bill Hanvey.

The Specialty Equipment Market Association canceled its show – the larger of the two – due to concerns that event facilities and services will be unavailable.

“While both event organizers and industry members have been working tirelessly to deliver an outstanding SEMA Show in November, mounting uncertainty has rendered continuing with the event inadvisable,” the association said in a press release. “SEMA expects the decision will bring much needed clarity to an uncertain picture and will help exhibitors, attendees and partners plan accordingly.”

Full refunds for SEMA Show exhibitor booth deposits and attendee registration fees will be issued.