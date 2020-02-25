Scholarship program doles out $27,000

Recipients of scholarships administered through the Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA) have been announced for 2019. Through the program, the association distributes over $27,000 to students from coast-to-coast.
University of the Aftermarket Foundation Scholarship – $1,000 each
Cody Bertholet, Assiniboine Community College
Jordan Portelance, Georgian College
Jordan Peltzer, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT)
Zachary Benham, Fanshawe College
Theresa Charbonneau, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT)
Alyssa Waddell, Thompson Rivers University
Basma Khan, Ryerson University
Michael Orenstrakh, University of Toronto
Shyla Dyer, Moncton High School
Annie Wang, Collège de Maisonneuve
Arthur Paulin Automotive Scholarship – $700 each
Jordan Portelance, Georgian College
Henry Stevenson, Georgian College
Elaha Amiri, York University
Eric Elvidge, Georgian College
Alexandra Murray, Georgian College
Calen Tigley, Alberta Advanced Education – Apprenticeship and Industry Training
Jordan Peltzer, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT)
High Fives for Kids Scholarship – $1,000 each
Kobe Peppler, Automotive Parts Distributors
Michael Hu, Wakefield Canada Inc.
Isa Khan, Wakefield Canada Inc.
Jenna Campbell, NAPA Auto Parts
AIA Canada Divisions Educational Funding
Atlantic Division ($500): Bailey Chapman, University of PEI
Manitoba Division ($1,500): Mark Espayos, Assiniboine College
Ontario Division ($700): Matthew Almeida, Georgian College; Henry MacDonald, Georgian College; Bret Thomson, Georgian College
Quebec Division ($500): Sébastien Lafontaine, Centre Daniel-Johnson; Philippe Dubé, ÉMÉMM; Alexandre Girard, ÉMÉMM
https://www.aiahighfivesforkids.ca/en/scholarships/
