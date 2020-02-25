Scholarship program doles out $27,000



Recipients of scholarships administered through the Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA) have been announced for 2019. Through the program, the association distributes over $27,000 to students from coast-to-coast.

University of the Aftermarket Foundation Scholarship – $1,000 each

Cody Bertholet, Assiniboine Community College

Jordan Portelance, Georgian College

Jordan Peltzer, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT)

Zachary Benham, Fanshawe College

Theresa Charbonneau, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT)

Alyssa Waddell, Thompson Rivers University

Basma Khan, Ryerson University

Michael Orenstrakh, University of Toronto

Shyla Dyer, Moncton High School

Annie Wang, Collège de Maisonneuve

Arthur Paulin Automotive Scholarship – $700 each

Jordan Portelance, Georgian College

Henry Stevenson, Georgian College

Elaha Amiri, York University

Eric Elvidge, Georgian College

Alexandra Murray, Georgian College

Calen Tigley, Alberta Advanced Education – Apprenticeship and Industry Training

Jordan Peltzer, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT)

High Fives for Kids Scholarship – $1,000 each

Kobe Peppler, Automotive Parts Distributors

Michael Hu, Wakefield Canada Inc.

Isa Khan, Wakefield Canada Inc.

Jenna Campbell, NAPA Auto Parts

AIA Canada Divisions Educational Funding

Atlantic Division ($500): Bailey Chapman, University of PEI

Manitoba Division ($1,500): Mark Espayos, Assiniboine College

Ontario Division ($700): Matthew Almeida, Georgian College; Henry MacDonald, Georgian College; Bret Thomson, Georgian College

Quebec Division ($500): Sébastien Lafontaine, Centre Daniel-Johnson; Philippe Dubé, ÉMÉMM; Alexandre Girard, ÉMÉMM

https://www.aiahighfivesforkids.ca/en/scholarships/