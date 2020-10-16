Sako Auto Parts joins Bestbuy

Sako Auto Parts has joined Bestbuy as a full member shareholder.

Jacob and Sam Yako (formerly of Paste Auto Parts in Toronto, Ontario) are back in the automotive jobber store business with the opening of their new operation in Barrie, Ontario.

“It is fantastic to have Jacob and Sam as part of the Bestbuy family again,” said Bill Hay, president of Bestbuy. “It shows the incredible value of the Bestbuy program and that it is truly the best fit for the independent auto parts distributor.”

Sako Auto Parts is located at 18 Alliance Boulevard in Barrie, Ontario.

