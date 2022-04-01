Rogers, Sheridan College partnering on autonomous

Sheridan College and Rogers Communications will partner for the next two years on 5G autonomous vehicle research and development.

The program will run through the GTA-area school’s Centre for Mobile Innovation (CMI). Rogers and Sheridan study the potential of integrating navigation, diagnostics and infotainment systems into autonomous vehicles over new 5G wireless technologies and networks. The partnership will also include research into the areas of intelligent transport systems in a multi-user environment.

Researchers and students will use machine learning techniques combined with traffic modelling and simulations to generate insights into how Rogers can deliver services to drivers and prepare a roadmap for autonomous vehicles operating on its 5G networks, the joint announcement said.

Research will focus on in-car non-driving systems in autonomous vehicles like navigation, diagnostics and infotainment. It will also explore connectivity with Intelligent transport systems using cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X).

The announcement noted that 5G research will focus on autonomous public transportation systems, driverless taxis, autonomous delivery systems and assisted driving for seniors and people with disabilities.