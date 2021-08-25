Riders club returns to raise money for scholarships

The Ride for the Future motorcycle trip will be back this fall.

The Automotive Aftermarket Riders Club will head back to the highways of the desert to raise money for the University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF).

The ride, with the theme of “Empire Bikes Back,” will run from Oct. 29-31 just before the start of the Aftermarket Warehouse Distributors Association Conference and AAPEX, both taking place in Las Vegas.

The club will kick off the event at Eagle Rider Rentals and Tours in Las Vegas on Oct. 29. The riders will then head through Arizona with stops at Prescott, Lake Havasu City and Kingman. They will then return to Las Vegas via the Grand Canyon on Oct. 31.

“We know this will be another incredible journey and we encourage everyone to either join us in person, sponsor a rider or make a donation directly to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation,” said Mike Mohler, this year’s leader of the pack. “Our rides are always a blast, and we have experiences that we will remember for the rest of our lives. Come with us, we need your help. In the future, young children will sing songs about what we accomplished during ‘Operation Empire Bikes Back.’”

Those who are interested can rent motorcycles from Eagle Rider Rentals and Tours with an advance reservation. For more information or to learn how to become a rider or sponsor, contact Mohler at mikem@thegroupaspg.com or visit the AARC Facebook page.