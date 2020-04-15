Quebec reopens auto repair trade

Auto repair shops in Quebec can reopen today as the provincial government relaxes restrictions it imposed on some trades out of fear of coronavirus spread.

The province also extended the deadline for removing studded tires to June 5 – more than a month beyond the usual deadline of May 1.

Effective today, regular service and maintenance activity, repairs, tire swaps and oil changes will be allowed on all vehicles. Restrictions were also eased on suppliers of products, parts, and equipment required for transportation and logistics services.

Workers and customers at auto repair shops must maintain social distancing requirements.

The provincial government’s original list of essential services included auto repair but only for emergency work.

In a press conference Monday, Quebec Premier François Legault reopened a number of trades, including residential construction, mines, and gardening centres.