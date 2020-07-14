Wheel alignment specs

John Bean comprehensive wheel alignment specifications have been updated and released, providing the best coverage offered at an even better value. The upgraded specs include the most extensive coverage for vehicles worldwide and feature up to 35 years of vehicle history.

“In order to provide our customers with the most up-to-date and thorough information, all alignment specs are sourced from the original manufacturer for superior accuracy,” said Jordan Krebs, product manager for John Bean. “We continue to make extensive improvements to our VIN match product, while keeping with the consistent updates and improvements of previous releases. As with every release, our goal is to provide a wide range of updates, while increasing our content inclusion and reviewing data to ensure the specifications are up-to-date with all service bulletins and manufacturer updates.”

The new 4.3.1 software included in the update is capable of upgrading the specs of any connected John Bean aligner and features all the improvements from the 4.3.0 software including:

Notification to the technician of ADAS calibration requirements and on many makes, target placement and OEM repair procedures are also included

Updates on more than 50 worldwide manufacturers with over 950 vehicles added

Many new Volkswagen Group and Mercedes-Benz® vehicles are included for the 2020 year

Further improvements to the compensation process

The updates are available for the following John Bean wheel aligners: V1200, V2000, V2100, V2280, V2380 and V3300. With the purchase of a one-year subscription and install/optimization, customers will receive one year of wheel alignment specification updates, plus software that offers a comprehensive 20-point alignment system check, system accuracy validation and lift geometry and turn/slip plate inspection.

www.JohnBean.com