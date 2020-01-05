CRP Automotive now offers Rein Automotive Electric Water Pump Replacement Kits for popular BMW models. The kits feature OE electric water pumps, unique Rein hoses, OE-quality thermostat assemblies, and come with all necessary mounting hardware and components to complete the repair quickly and efficiently.

Developed to address common failure items like the electric water pump, plastic flanges, thermostats and hoses, Rein Electric Water Pump Kits are an ideal solution for the recommended service of cooling system components at 80,000 miles. These kits ensure that the time-consuming water pump repair is performed in a single effort, eliminating the possibility of a repeat repair.

Applications for Rein Electric Water Pump Kits are available for popular BMW models including the 128I, 325I, 328I, 328XI, 330I, 330XI, 335I, 525I, 525XI, 528I, 528XI, 530I, and 530XI. Model year coverages extends from 2006-2013.

CRP Automotive offers seven Rein Electric Water Pump Kits and delivers coverage for over 1.3 million VIO across the United States and Canada.

The Rein Automotive undercar program features easy lookup on CRP’s online application catalogue that can be accessed through the CRP Automotive or Rein Automotive brand websites.

www.reinautomotive.com