KYB recently released 46 new part numbers covering late model cars, SUVs and pickups. This announcement includes 14 new Truck-Plus numbers; 1 Performance Truck Assembly, and 13 Assemblies with leveling kits designed to level the ride and appearance of light trucks.

KYB’s popular Strut-Plus line has also been expanded with new applications for Subarus, Toyotas, Hondas and Jeeps. “Customers look to us for late model import coverage and truck upgrade products, our team has been incredibly busy and has done a fantastic job, this is a great way to start 2020,” said Aaron Shaffer, KYB’s Director of Product and Marketing.

www.kyb.com