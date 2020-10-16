Snow plow blade lights

Superior Signals, Inc. (SSI), is excited to unveil its LED snow plow light collection. Included among that offering is the LED04 Series. Bringing you lights developed with the latest technology, SSI wants to help you be prepared for anything Mother Nature has to offer.

When used together, the LED04 series will provide complete coverage of the blade. With six LEDS and 15 flash patterns, the driver and the surrounding traffic will know exactly where the blade is at all times. The horizontal set will show the exact position of the blade when it is down and in use while the vertical pair indicates blade position while stored in the travel position. These lights are encased to resist vibration from the blade running along the road, as well as corrosion from water, salt and chemicals.

www.superiorsignals.com