Epicor Software Corporation is adding two new features to the Epicor Integrated Service Estimator (ISE) solution, a powerful, cloud-based estimating and parts sourcing tool that helps automotive repair shops, tire dealers and other businesses strengthen sales and improve margin performance.

Used in more than 4,000 automotive service locations, Epicor ISE provides all of the necessary information to identify, price, and order replacement parts and enables users to generate fast, accurate repair estimates – all without relying on the telephone or opening another browser window. The ISE solution is powered by the industry-leading Epicor PartExpert replacement parts database and includes popular repair and maintenance packages, aftermarket flat-rate labor guide, OEM-recommended vehicle service intervals information, cross-reference parts database, and more.

“Adding Epicor ISE can have an almost immediate, positive impact on shop revenue, margin performance, and customer satisfaction,” said Stephen Gannon, business lead, automotive, Epicor. “These new features enhance the power of this popular solution by further helping service providers identify and capture new revenue opportunities and better serve the needs of their customers.”

The new ISE features are designed to help users accelerate the job estimating process and increase related service opportunities. The new plate-to-VIN feature helps eliminate one step in the vehicle intake process, automatically populating the estimate with extensive application details. The Epicor PartExpert GFX eCatalog interface, featuring vehicle system diagrams embedded with product intelligence, helps users of all skill levels more easily identify all parts needed for hundreds of common repairs. The GFX interface also is available for use with a wide range of other Epicor solutions, including Epicor Eagle for the Aftermarket and Epicor Vision business management systems.

Epicor also is adding a comprehensive video library to the ISE solution to help new users learn how to streamline the estimating and sourcing process.

