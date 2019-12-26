Lucas Oil Products has introduced the new Lucas Oil Parts Cleaner & Degreaser. The product is made with advanced Polyetheramine (PEA) detergents to help clean and degrease carburetors, chokes, brake calipers, rotors, air intakes, throttle bodies, and unpainted metal parts. Lucas Oil’s Parts Cleaner & Degreaser is available in an aerosol can for ease of application, contains no CFCs, and is 50 state VOC compliant.

“Product development at Lucas Oil is often customer driven and this is no exception,” stated Lucas Oil’s senior vice president of sales, Morgan Lucas. “We listened to our customers who wanted a heavy-duty parts cleaner and degreaser. The product removes any build-up that can cause loss of power, rough idle, high emissions, and hard starting. The advanced PEA detergents improve efficiency and effectiveness which makes the product great for any technician or car enthusiast to have on his shelf or toolbox.”

“This product was designed with Lucas Oil’s philosophy to develop only the best automotive products,” said Greg Hewgill, technical director. “The PEA detergents evolved from that design philosophy to create the most successful parts cleaner & degreaser in the market. Our test results have shown the product removes unwanted deposits while also being sensitive enough to not harm catalytic converters and oxygen sensors. Finally, the product can be applied to many parts, but I personally like the results we saw on brakes which saw better performance and smoother operation.”

Lucas Oil Products new Parts Cleaner & Degreaser with PEA detergents is the perfect multi- purpose automotive cleaner and degreaser for your garage or shop.

www.LucasOil.com