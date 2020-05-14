Multipurpose engine tool

The new Mueller-Kueps Uni Puller Set (XS No. 650 500) provides a multiple ways to remove bushings, seals, sleeves, bearings, bearing races, pressed-in studs and more. The company says there’s no other kit like it currently on the market. Included is the Small Slide Hammer (#600 121) which features a 2.5 LB weight. This slide hammer can be used two ways. It gives you the option to place the handle sideways which allows you to use the hammer in narrow areas. Also included in the kit are two sets of jaws these let you pull out a bearing internally or externally. It features a puller hook for seals, a pressed-in stud puller adapter, an injector adapter which fits most common size of M14 X 1.5, and split collet extractors. Use the split collet extractors when you do not have a lot of space behind a bearing (blind holes). Reduce the need to purchase multiple pieces of equipment with this unique set.

