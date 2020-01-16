Dorman has released a new Loaded Knuckle Assembly that is ready to install.

It includes all critical components already assembled for a fast, simple, safe install.

The pre-pressed, bolt-on knuckle assembly kits are said to save unto 75% of repair time, reducing rust-related repair challenges.

To prevent damages to your spindle, wheels and hubs Doman also offers replacement wheel bearing and hub assemblies. All wheel bearing and hub assemblies are direct replacements for a proper fit, and constructed from high-quality materials for extended durability. The replacement eliminates noises associated with original failure

Axles, also available, are sold separately

www.dorman.com