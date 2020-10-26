Auto Service World

Innova diagnostic tablet

Description

Innova Electronics Corporation has launched its Innova 7111 Smart Diagnostic System (SDS) diagnostic tablet. Now featuring a touchscreen, users can now conduct bi-directional system testing and diagnostic routines; OEM enhanced level diagnostics; trip cycle and service resets.

A complete network scan provides diagnostic results to monitor the status of control modules and features built-in access to Innova’s RepairSolutions2 knowledgebase, and LifeTime Link, which generates printed reports for customers. It also includes remote diagnostic support and updates from Innova’s ASE Certified technical support team.

www.innova.com



