Fuel module

Delphi Technologies has unveiled its latest fuel pump delivery module, with cutting-edge improvements designed to increase longevity and reliability. Major upgrades include:

Longer wear-resistant lifespan: new carbon commutator and anodized aluminum pump components

Accurate and fast fuel level sender readings: button-style contacts with high conductivity, spring-loaded precious metals

Protected against corrosion: internal components are fully sealed with an overmolded armature

Protected against contaminants: high capacity synthetic mesh inlet filter

Electric blue cover, filter, and pump cap match the new Delphi Technologies brand and immediately signal Delphi Technologies quality.

“We’re proud of the stellar reputation our fuel handling program has earned, and we’re using our OE know-how to make a great product even better,” Smith says. “That’s why we’re giving our customers a sneak peek at our latest and greatest fuel pump module here at AAPEX, taking a mature product category in a fresh direction. Not only is it more durable, but it’s also instantly recognizable as a Delphi Technologies part thanks to the bright blue top.”

