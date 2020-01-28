OTC has announced the addition of new specialty crankshaft and cam tools to its product lineup for Detroit Diesel engines. OTC tools are designed to improve a technician’s effort and efficiency in the shop and help keep heavy-duty fleet vehicles on the road. The new crankshaft and cam tools are now available throughout North America.

Crankshaft Seal and Wear Sleeve Installer (#5887) – The OTC Crankshaft Seal and Wear Sleeve Installer installs the front and rear crankshaft wear sleeves and seals on Detroit Diesel Series 60 and two-cycle Series 92 engines. The 5887 properly installs the crankshaft seal and eliminates lip flare on the wear sleeve during service.

www.otctools.com