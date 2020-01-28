Auto Service World

Crankshaft and cam tools

OTC has announced the addition of new specialty crankshaft and cam tools to its product lineup for Detroit Diesel engines. OTC tools are designed to improve a technician’s effort and efficiency in the shop and help keep heavy-duty fleet vehicles on the road. The new crankshaft and cam tools are now available throughout North America.

Crankshaft Seal and Wear Sleeve Installer (#5887) – The OTC Crankshaft Seal and Wear Sleeve Installer installs the front and rear crankshaft wear sleeves and seals on Detroit Diesel Series 60 and two-cycle Series 92 engines. The 5887 properly installs the crankshaft seal and eliminates lip flare on the wear sleeve during service.

www.otctools.com



