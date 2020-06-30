Covid stickers

SSI Helps Customers Keep Workplace Safe with COVID-19 Decals

Superior Signals, Inc. (SSI), is helping fight the spread of COVID-19 with a new line of social distancing decals.

The series features a selection of five decals, encouraging safe social distancing and the wearing of appropriate safety gear. Extremely durable and highly visible, these decals can withstand the wear and tear of daily use and stand up to high-activity traffic from even your heaviest equipment. The decals are available in both Spanish and English. Don’t take chances with the health of your employees and customers, get your decals ordered now! For more information on these products, as well as everything else the company offers, visit superiorsignals.com or contact your sales representative.

Whatever your needs, SSI has the right light for the job. SSI serves OEM and aftermarket customers domestically and internationally by providing quality vehicle safety lighting and traffic control products for demanding on – and off – road markets.

