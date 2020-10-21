Chevy Bolt brakes

NRS Brakes has releases brake pads specially engineered for the Chevrolet Bolt EV

​NRS​ is known for its line of galvanized brake pads, designed for hybrid and electric vehicles. Pads for the Chevrolet Bolt were designed for reduced moisture dissipation and increased corrosion risk typical of electric vehicle and hybrid brake pads.

NRS says its galvanized brake pads offer the longest-lasting and most affordable option based on total cost of ownership over the life of the vehicle.

Meeting the safety and performance standards of the Chevrolet Bolt EV, brake pads from NRS Brakes offer best-in-class friction to deliver superior performance, advanced noise-cancelling piston cushions and shims, a patented mechanical attachment and fully galvanized steel backing plates, which prevents issues related to rust and corrosion that many other brake pads face.

www.nrsbrakes.com