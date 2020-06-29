The Mueller-Kueps Brake Line Straightener No. 462 040 was made to straighten the brake line after it comes to the shop in a coil. Using 16 ball beared precision rolls it removes kinks out of the line. This prevents problems due to kinked brake lines. Easy to use, the mechanic will not need any additional tools. Simply feed the brake line through the tool, so you have a handhold. Then hold the line and with your other hand move the tool up and down. If the line is particularly kinked, you might need to move the tool up and down a couple times to remove all the bends.

