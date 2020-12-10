Plews & Edelmann launch new power steering filter

Plews & Edelmann has taken power steering filtration to a new level with its new Edelmann Elite Power Steering Filter.

The filter introduces an innovative design that dramatically improves performance and delivers near universal application coverage. The announcement was made by Tony Edwards, VP business development, at Plews & Edelmann.

About the new filter

The new Edelmann Elite filter uses dual filtration technology to deliver a high capacity flow while preventing contamination, a leading cause of premature power steering parts failure and warranty issues. The filter effectively removes the risk of system contamination by trapping any particles before the fluid enters the power steering pump.

Plews & Edelmann also designed the filter to fit more than 99 per cent of all makes and models by incorporating interchangeable connectors that allow service technicians to select the right size they need to match the return line. Every Edelmann Elite filter comes with patent pending 3/8, 1/2, and 5/8 inch connectors that can provide a proper fit in almost any application. This also helps reduce inventory hassles and parts returns.

Edwards noted, “Before the introduction of the Edelmann Elite power steering filter, it took three SKUs to offer the same coverage, and in many applications, service technicians found that typical replacement filters were too large for the fitment area and difficult to install. Our new design is smaller and fits into more areas, while still delivering a high capacity flow. The filter is also serviceable, so it can be cleaned and reused.”

Evan Bauer, director of business development added, “The Edelmann Elite power steering filter is another industry-first innovation from Plews & Edelmann. Every reliable power steering service should always include a filter replacement. It’s the best way to protect the repair and the vehicle owner’s investment in that service. With our new filter design, our engineers have made that replacement easier and trouble-free.”