Plews & Edelmann delivers total power steering solution with new program

Plews & Edelmann has launched the Edelmann Elite power steering program as a one-stop resource for all power steering parts requirements.

This new and innovative program features all new rack and pinion assemblies, pumps, and gear boxes, plus an advanced, patent pending filter, and the market’s first premium, high performance power steering hose line.

The Edelmann Elite power steering program is designed to eliminate a wide range of warranty issues and inventory headaches, while helping to improve the reliability and durability of power steering system service and repair.

“The total solution that Plews & Edelmann provides is one of a kind,” said Tony Edwards, VP, business development. “No other supplier in North America offers the full range of power steering components we do. In an industry plagued with high warranty rates and reliability issues, we have introduced a line engineered to meet or exceed OE performance and reliability. And we are a true, one-stop resource for all of our customers’ power steering needs.”

All new OE quality hard parts

Edelmann Elite power steering racks, pumps, and gear boxes are 100 per cent new parts, built on Plews & Edelmann’s proprietary tooling platform. No reused, renewed, or remanufactured components are used in any of the assemblies, and every part is 100 per cent tested.

To eliminate warranty and fraud issues, every Edelmann Elite hard part is etched with a Designated Numeric Asset (DNA) identification number that matches a test inspection report, which verifies its authenticity and quality. This unique numeric ID makes it easier for distributors and wholesalers to avoid warranty hassles caused by unqualified claims, fraudulent parts swaps, and untraceable returns.

One filter SKU covers over 99% VIO

The new Edelmann Elite Power Steering Filter uses advanced dual filtration technology that prevents contamination and delivers high capacity flow.

It features a patent pending design that covers over 99 per cent of vehicles in operation with just one SKU.

Every filter comes with easily interchangeable 3/8”, 1/2”, and 5/8” connectors providing the size needed for a proper fit in almost any application. This also helps reduce inventory requirements and parts returns due to incorrect sizing.

Engineered for heavy use and extreme temps

Edelmann Elite High Performance Power Steering Hoses set the performance bar for fit, form, and function in heavy use and an extreme range of operating temperatures.

Incorporating advanced engineering and an enhanced rubber formulation, Edelmann Elite hoses feature outstanding impulse durability and are highly resistant to oil, heat, and ozone. All fittings are crimped with a double bead lock to prevent leakage and heat/abrasion shields are used to prevent contact with engines and high vibration areas. Overall application coverage exceeds 130 million VIO.

For more information, visit: www.edelmannelite.com or call 1-800-770-4639.