Pennsylvania to review emissions test exemptions

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has decided against proceeding with new legislation that would exempt vehicles eight years and newer from the state’s emissions inspection program.

Lawmakers decided instead to commission a study, reviewing the program with input from consumers and small businesses.”

The Automotive Service Association’s Washington, D.C. representative, Bob Redding, described the step as a matter of “taking a more reasonable approach” to potential changes to the state’s vehicle emissions inspection and maintenance program.

The proposed law, he said, “would have eviscerated the state I/M program, impacting Pennsylvania’s air quality and small businesses.”

“We think a study is important to ensure that the emissions program enables us to meet air quality standards,” said Ron Turner, ASA Pennsylvania’s mechanical division director.

