Parts Warehouse finalizes deal with Distributors Warehouse

As of Oct. 16th, Replacement Parts Inc. (Parts Warehouse, Inc.) and Crow-Burlingame, has merged with Distributors Warehouse, Inc. (DWI), headquartered in Paducah, Ky.

PWI and DWI first announced their partnership back in August.

“We are incredibly excited and lucky to be combining forces with the DWI team,” said Fletcher Lord III, president of Replacement Parts, Inc. “Steve Korte and his team at DWI have built such a strong business in Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois. Building off the years and years of experience that DWI has built in their footprint is our main focus with these customers.”

200 years of parts experience

Combined, the two companies have nearly 200 years of experience in the parts business.

PWI has now grown its footprint into 12 states over the country’s southeast region: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas. Parts Warehouse is a shareholder owner of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc.

“We are thrilled with this collaboration and genuinely excited for the future,” Lord said.

About PWI & DWI

PWI and DWI are members of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc.

The two companies remain committed to preserving employee success and excellent customer service throughout the transition.

PWI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Replacement Parts, Inc. (RPI) also operating 177 company stores as Auto Parts Stores / Crow-Burlingame Company and Car Dealer Parts. The company provides parts for hundreds of Certified Service Centers in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas.

DWI’s automotive distribution center services Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company currently has 65,000 square feet of usable warehouse space in Paducah and 21 store locations throughout the three states, and it services thousands of retail, wholesale, fleet, and agricultural customers. The company also provides parts for several Certified Service Centers in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky.

Together, the two companies now serve a total of 12 states.