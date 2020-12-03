OpenRoad Auto Group acquires two new collision centres

OpenRoad Richmond Auto Body is expanding to six locations with the acquisition of two new collision centres in South Surrey-White Rock.

The repair shops ,formerly known as Don Beck Collision and Modern Bradley, are now owned and operated by the OpenRoad Auto Group and Richmond Auto Body partnership. Their new names, respectively, are OpenRoad Richmond Auto Body – White Rock and OpenRoad Richmond Auto Body – White Rock Express.

“We’re honoured to continue the legacy of what the former owners built in the community for the past few decades. We look forward to taking these businesses to the next level with our premium collision repair service now available in the very community in which we live in South Surrey–White Rock,” said Randy Lowe, president of OpenRoad Richmond Auto Body.

60 years of business

With 60 years of experience, OpenRoad Richmond Auto Body has locations in Richmond, Langley, North Vancouver, Coquitlam and now two in South Surrey–White Rock. The family-owned and operated company offers manufacturer-certified collision repair services for a wide range of automotive brands including:

Tesla

Audi

Volkswagen

Porsche

BMW

MINI

Lexus

Toyota

Honda

Lamborghini

Acura

Jaguar

Land Rover

Kia

Nissan

Dodge

Chrysler

OpenRoad Richmond Auto Body plans to upgrade both South Surrey-White Rock collision locations with new signage, new high-tech service equipment, plus innovative new tooling in order to comply with new certification standards for the automotive brands that the company services.

OpenRoad Richmond Auto Body – White Rock is located at 2450 King George Boulevard while OpenRoad Richmond Auto Body – White Rock Express is located adjacent at 2500 King George Boulevard.

For more information, visit openroadrichmondautobody.com.