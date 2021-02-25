NRS re-engineers Ford Mustang Mach-E brake pads

NRS Brakes has launched the aftermarket re-design and upgrade for the Ford Mustang Mach-E, further enhancing the company’s EV brake pad line up.

Mach-E re-engineered upgrade by NRS Brakes includes:

● Galvanized for maximum protection against rust

● Mechanically attached with NRS technology for long-lasting life

● Noise cancelling piston inserts for zero noise

● Greenest brake pads: no lead, copper, paints or VOCs

NRS EV galvanized brake pads are specifically engineered for hybrid and electric vehicles.

The pads for the Mach-E feature are designed to eliminate the corrosive effects common to regen vehicle brake pads that result from reduced moisture dissipation.

With advanced noise cancelling piston cushions and shims, NRS galvanized brake pads also keeps the EV’s running quiet.

To view a complete listing of NRS galvanized brake pads and vehicle compatibility, visit nrsbrakes.com/nrs-ev/