NRS Brakes adds SKUs for 4 vehicle models

NRS Brakes has added new SKUs for four vehicle models, representing nearly 1.3 million annual vehicle sales, to its extensive line-up of premium galvanized brake pads. NRS Brakes premium brake pads are engineered for maximum performance and long lasting life.

The new models include the 2020 Ram 1500, 2020 Ford Explorer, 2020 Chrysler Voyager and the 2018, 2017 Kia Soul.

Brake pads from NRS Brakes feature best-in-class friction, advanced noise-cancelling piston cushions and shims, and a low carbon footprint. The patented

mechanical attachment and zinc plated steel backing plates prevent rust and corrosion caused by road salt that plagues other aftermarket brake pads, particularly during winter driving.

To view a complete listing of NRS galvanized brake pads and vehicle compatibility, visit nrsbrakes.com.